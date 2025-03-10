New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Atul Goel has written to IPL Chairperson Arun Singh Dhumal regarding the regulation of Tobacco and Alcohol advertisements including surrogate advertising and sales during the IPL season starting from 22nd March.

In a letter dated March 5, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Atul Goel said, "India is experiencing a significant burden of Non Communicable diseases- Cardiovascular diseases, Cancer, Chronic Lung Disease, Diabetes, Hypertension etc. which account for more than 70% deaths annually. Tobacco and alcohol use are key risk factors for NCDs. We rank second in tobacco-related deaths worldwide; with nearly 14 lakh annual deaths while alcohol is the most common psychoactive substance used by Indians."

"This year the IPL Season starts on March 22, The Indian Premier League (IPL) being India's most viewed sports event, direct or indirect promotion of tobacco/alcohol on any platform linked to sports sends a contradictory message to the public about health and fitness," Directorate General of Health Services said.

Directorate General of Health Services urged the IPL to ban all forms of tobacco/alcohol advertising, including surrogate advertisements, within the stadium premises where the games and related IPL games/events are held as well as during telecast sessions on national television

Directorate General of Health Services has also urged IPL to strictly implement regulations regarding the sale of tobacco/alcohol products in all affiliated events and sports facilities.

Directorate General of Health Services has also urged IPL to discourage promotion of sportspersons (including commentators) who directly or indirectly endorse products directly or indirectly linked to alcohol or tobacco.

"Cricket players are role models for the youngsters for promoting a healthy, active lifestyle. IPL, being the largest sports platform in the country, has a social and moral obligation to promote public health and support health initiatives of the government," Directorate General of Health Services said in the letter. (ANI)

