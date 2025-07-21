New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The Business Advisory Committee meeting of the Lok Sabha was held on Monday when the monsoon session of Parliament began.

According to sources, a discussion on Operation Sindoor is likely to begin next week, with 16 hours allocated to the Operation after a consensus was reached.

Oppositon parties have been demanding presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate on Operation Sindoor. As per sources, since PM Modi will be embarking on a two-nation tour of the United Kingdom and the Maldives from July 23 to July 26, the discussion on Operation Sindoor is likely to take place next week.

Sources further added that the Telugu Desam Party, a BJP ally, raised the issue of a debate on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi told reporters that the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor were not included in the agenda and said the government should clarify its stance for a discussion.

"Various parties had requested that a special session be called on Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor. The government rejected the demand for a special session, and now, even in the monsoon session, they are not discussing Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor. We are disappointed with the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) meeting held today, because the agenda consisted of the government's bills. Even in this, Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor were not included. The government should clarify which day they will hold this discussion. It is being mentioned that the Prime Minister is going on a foreign tour, and I believe that is important, but today we were meeting for the first time for the monsoon session. Could the discussion not have happened today? Or could it not happen tomorrow? The government should clarify when it will hold the discussion," he said.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra expressed hope of reaching a consensus in Tuesday's meeting on the discussion of Operation Sindoor.

"For the Business Advisory Committee meeting, there was allocation of time relating to specific areas of the business that would be coming in. As regards the 167 notice, for that, the time allocation has not been done. Tomorrow, we will have a meeting. Hopefully, we will be able to reach a conclusion regarding when the discussion on Operation Sindoor and related areas will take place. The meeting is scheduled at 1 pm tomorrow and hopefully, we will have clarity on that," he said.

Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premchandran told ANI, "It is a good thing that the government is ready to discuss this (Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor) because it is a very important and sensitive national issue; because US President Donald Trump is continuously making statements that insult India's sovereign character, which should also be discussed. We are demanding that the Prime Minister come to the House and make a statement, answering the Opposition's questions."

This monsoon session will span from July 21 to August 21, encompassing 21 sittings over 32 days. Both Houses of Parliament will be adjourned from August 12 to August 17 to facilitate Independence Day celebrations, and will reconvene on August 18. (ANI)

