Hyderabad, Mar 2 (PTI) After the TTD chairman requested the Centre to designate Tirumala as a no-fly zone, Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Sunday said they are in discussions with the authorities concerned to ensure that flights take alternate routes.

TTD chairman B R Naidu had on Saturday urged Rammohan Naidu to intervene and designate Tirumala as a no-fly zone.

Also Read | SLBC Tunnel Collapse: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Says No Conclusion on Fate of Missing Workers, Suggests Robots' Use in Rescue.

Responding to a query, the Civil Aviation Minister told the mediapersons, "It has also been reported in the news that some flights are flying around the Tirumala hills. We are in discussions with Navigation and Air Traffic Control (ATC) so that flights take alternative routes instead."

However, he clarified that there is currently no provision for a 'no-fly zone' in the country.

Also Read | Kochi Shocker: Woman Found Hanging Inside Hostel Room in Kerala, Probe Underway.

"There have been numerous requests for no-fly zones over religious and important sites, and we are exploring the best possible solution. At the moment, we are working towards ensuring that flights take alternate routes," the minister said.

Rammohan Naidu also stated that the construction of Mamnoor Airport in Warangal, Telangana, will be completed within the next two and a half years after the land acquisition process is finalised.

He added that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has approved the expansion of Mamnoor Airport in Warangal, fulfilling a long-standing demand from the people of Telangana, especially Warangal, where the existing airport site is located.

"This pre-independence site was once one of the largest airport sites in Asia. However, after 1980, operations declined, and currently, there is no activity. We have conducted a feasibility study and determined that an additional 280 acres are required to extend the runway," the minister said.

He emphasised the Central government's proactive approach in this regard, stating that land acquisition is crucial for initiating operations.

Rammohan Naidu further mentioned that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is ready with the master plan to build a world-class airport in Warangal.

"As soon as the land acquisition is completed, we will begin construction. Given the Central government's special priority, we aim to complete the airport within two and a half years," he said.

Rammohan Naidu also thanked the Telangana government for sanctioning Rs 205 crore for acquiring over 280 acres for Mamnoor Airport's development and urged the state to expedite the land acquisition process.

Currently, Telangana has only one functional airport at Shamshabad in Hyderabad, highlighting the need for more airports, he said.

Regarding plans for an airport in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Telangana, he stated that a feasibility study was conducted on the proposed site, but it was deemed unsuitable.

A feasibility study for an alternate site was carried out in January this year, and the state government was asked to provide meteorological data. A decision on setting up the airport will be made once the data is available, he added.

The minister highlighted Warangal's significance as a major tourist destination, a textile hub, and an educational centre for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, emphasising the necessity of an airport to meet the long-pending demand.

"It has been Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to expand airport infrastructure, and he has consistently pushed all stakeholders to build more airports. From 74 airports in 2014, we have now reached 159 and counting. This achievement is due to PM Modi's leadership and guidance," Rammohan Naidu said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)