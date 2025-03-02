Kochi, March 2: A 20-year-old woman was found hanging inside her hostel room here, the police said on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Arsha B Nair, a native of Vendar, Kollam.

According to police officials, the incident occurred around 8 pm on Saturday when Arsha was found hanging inside her room on Palattu Lane, Anchumana-Mamangalam Road, Palarivattom. Kerala Shocker: BTech Student From Mizoram Stabbed to Death in Thiruvananthapuram, Batchmate Arrested.

She was a student at a private aviation institute in Palarivattom, police added. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.