New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will be setting up a Business Blasters Incubation Centre to boost small businesses and student entrepreneurs, a statement issued by the government said on Friday.

The DSEU organised an orientation programme at a government school in West Delhi to apprise students about its upcoming Business Blasters Incubation Centre.

Students from Class 11, who are members of the top 126 teams of Business Blasters, and their parents took part in this orientation programme.

The orientation gave the students an overview of what an 'incubation centre' means and does, what kind of services it will offer to the students, and next steps for them, the statement said.

Along with this, the students of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, District Centre, Vikaspuri, were told how it will help them in their start-up businesses and how the students will be able to take advantage of the services provided by incubation to give a boost to their start-up business, it read.

DSEU Vice Chancellor Neharika Vohra said the Business Blasters Incubation Centre will act as a foundation for future entrepreneurs studying in Delhi government schools.

She said the incubation centre will support student entrepreneurs in every possible way and guide them at every step in their journey of entrepreneurship.

The incubation centre of the university will provide students with other facilities like mentoring, regular pitching/investment meetings with investors, training on business related topics as well as workspace, registration, compliance services etc.

Students will be given one week to decide whether they want to join the incubation centre or not and will have to inform the university about their decision as soon as possible, according to the statement.

