Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 15 (ANI): The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Sunday announced three candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls while giving one seat to ally Congress as elections to fill 57 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 10.

The candidates that the MK Stalin-led party announced include Thanjai Kalyanasundaram, KRN Rajesh Kumar and Girirajan.

The ruling DMK has 125 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly while its ally Congress has 18 seats out of the 234 seats.

The DMK alliance is likely to win four out of the six seats while AIADMK is likely to retain two seats.

The Election Commission announced polls for the seats that will be falling vacant due to the retirement of members on different dates between June and August.

Several members of the Rajya Sabha will retire between June 21 and August 1. The BJP currently has 95 MPs and Congress 29 in the 245-member house. While 11 seats will fall vacant in Uttar Pradesh, six members each will retire from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, five from Bihar and four each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka.(ANI)

