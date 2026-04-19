Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 19 (ANI): DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday released the party's Chennai manifesto at the Anna Arivalayam headquarters, ahead of the Assembly elections in the State.

The "Chennai Super-6" manifesto outlines a series of initiatives under the Dravidian Model 2.0 aimed at improving urban infrastructure, mobility, public amenities and employment opportunities.

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The manifesto was released in the presence of district-level candidates of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The six initiatives under the "Chennai Super-6" manifesto include upgraded public amenities, enhanced urban mobility, time-bound infrastructure projects, scientific stray dog management, a global technology hub, and a global talent gateway.

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Under the plan, the government proposed upgrading basic facilities in tenements managed by the Urban Habitat Development Board, with welfare associations--particularly women-led groups--participating in implementation with financial support from the state.

Areas without metro water connections will be provided with RO-purified drinking water, while localities with existing metro water supply will receive regular and timely distribution. Additionally, high-intensity street lights will be installed across all residential areas to enhance safety. A world-class cultural centre dedicated to art, music, and literature is also planned for the city.

To strengthen urban mobility, the manifesto promises the introduction of 1,000 new mini buses to enhance last-mile connectivity by linking neighbourhoods with bus stops, metro stations and railway stations. Artificial Intelligence-based traffic management systems are also proposed to reduce congestion and cut travel time by up to 25 per cent.

The plan further outlines completion timelines for key infrastructure works, including more than 10 major projects such as the Chennai Peripheral Road from Ennore to Poonjeri by 2027. Metro rail expansion and stormwater drain works are scheduled for completion by 2028, while underground sewerage projects are targeted for completion by 2027. By 2029, the city is expected to have upgraded roads with wider footpaths, shaded avenues and improved public toilet facilities.

Addressing stray dog management, the manifesto proposes expanding the Animal Birth Control programme by tripling the number of veterinarians and dog catchers and developing additional shelters in coordination with NGOs to ensure a humane and scientific approach.

A major highlight of the initiative is the proposed establishment of a global centre for Artificial Intelligence, Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Immersive Technologies with an investment of ₹10,000 crore. The project is expected to generate around 20,000 high-paying jobs and include world-class infrastructure, advanced skill development programmes, research facilities and a "Global Talent Gateway" to strengthen employment opportunities.

Overall, the Chennai Super-6 vision presents a comprehensive roadmap to modernise the city's infrastructure, improve quality of life, and position Chennai as a global hub for technology and culture. (ANI)

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