The Centre has approved a 2 per cent dearness allowance (DA) hike for the January-June 2026 period under the 7th Pay Commission, raising DA from 58 per cent to 60 per cent of basic pay. But a key question remains for lakhs of employees: will they receive DA arrears once the 8th Pay Commission is implemented retrospectively from January 2026?

As per employee union representatives, the answer is likely no. While central government employees are expected to receive arrears on revised basic pay, separate DA arrears for the January–June 2026 period may not be paid. This is because, under standard practice, DA resets to 0 per cent when a new pay commission comes into effect. Future DA revisions then begin afresh after six months. 8th Pay Commission: Minimum Salary May Jump to INR 69,000 as NC-JCM Proposes 3.83 Fitment Factor for Central Govt Employees.

This reset mechanism means that even though employees are currently drawing DA under the 7th Pay Commission, those rates may not carry forward once the 8th Pay Commission pay matrix is applied. However, employees could still benefit from arrears linked to revised basic pay and allowances.

The situation may differ from July 2026 onwards. If a DA hike is announced for the July 2026 cycle, employees could receive arrears based on the difference between the DA already drawn and the revised DA calculated on the new basic pay under the 8th Pay Commission. Typically, the July DA revision is announced around October, close to the festive season. DA Hike Update: Cabinet Approves 2% Increase in Dearness Allowance Ahead of 8th Pay Commission.

Another area of concern is House Rent Allowance (HRA). Employee representatives have flagged that HRA arrears are often overlooked during pay commission transitions. There is growing demand for the government to ensure retrospective HRA payments when the 8th Pay Commission is implemented.

The proposed 8th Pay Commission aims to significantly increase salaries of central government employees. The staff side of the National Council–Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has reportedly demanded a minimum basic pay of INR 69,000, up from the current INR 18,000, along with a fitment factor of 3.833 and annual salary increments of 6 per cent.

While discussions are ongoing, reports suggest that the 8th Pay Commission could be implemented by late 2027, with retrospective effect from January 2026. This could result in 18–24 months of arrears for employees.

Until the government finalises details such as the fitment factor, pay matrix and DA transition formula, clarity on arrears and salary revisions will remain awaited.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).