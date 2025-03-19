New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): A delegation of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), including MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Tamil Nadu Minister S. Regupathy, met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Kapurthala House in Delhi to discuss the meeting called by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on March 22 regarding the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

After the meeting, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said, "Our Chief Minister has spoken to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and also to the Punjab Chief Minister. Today, when we met the Punjab Chief Minister with the letter from our Chief Minister, he assured us that he would come to Chennai for the meeting on delimitation on the 22nd. The party has assured us of their support on this issue, and they have promised to be part of this campaign, which our leader has taken forward..."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin has called for a meeting of Chief Ministers and leaders from different political parties on March 22 in Chennai to discuss the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

The Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu has been protesting against the central government's three-language formula for national education policy and delimitation.

Stalin has called for a united political front against the proposed delimitation exercise, urging various parties to join forces in opposing what he termed a "blatant assault on federalism."

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government at the Centre wants to reduce the number of parliamentary seats in areas where they do not win elections.

Speaking to media persons, Mann said that two Tamil Nadu Ministers would meet him regarding the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

"I spoke to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, and two Tamil Nadu ministers are coming to meet me. We want to know how many seats they (central government) want to increase. Now, they want to reduce the number of seats in Tamil Nadu because their population is low, which means they (the central government) are going against population control... They (central government) want to reduce the number of seats in areas where they do not win (elections)," Mann said. (ANI)

