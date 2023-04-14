Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 14 (ANI): DMK on Friday pooh-poohed BJP's Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai's corruption allegations against its leaders as laughable and coming from an ignorant person. Countering Annamalai's allegations DMK's organisation secretary R A Bharati said that Annamali had given no proof for his claims and challenged him to prove his allegation within 15 days after which, he said, they will take legal action against Annamalai after discussing with their legal team.

"As an organisation secretary(of DMK) I challenge that within 15 days from today, he (Annamalai ) release proof of his corruption allegations against our leaders," R A Bharati said. "We will definitely take action against Annamalai after we discuss with our legal wing after 15 days".

Also Read | Delhi: BJP's Kisan Morcha Leader Shot Dead Inside Office by Bike-Borne Assailants in Dwarka, Probe Underway.

Releasing his "DMK files" in a press conference here on Friday, Annamalai alleged that 27 DMK leaders alone together had 2 lakh crore which, he said, amounted to 10% of the GDP of Tamil Nadu. In an apparent counter to this allegation R A Bharati said: "It is mandatory that a candidate should submit their property details before the election commissioner. If anything is wrong then every citizen can challenge this."

Bharati called Annamalai Ignorant and wondered how he passed the civil service examination. "By Seeing Annamalai Press Meet I wonder how he cleared the civil service exam and became an IPS officer. Don't know how ignorant Annamalai is. His allegations against DMK leaders are laughable," Bharati

Also Read | Italy: Trentino’s Bear Spared Culling Order, for Now.

By calling Annamalai a liar and accusing him of diversionary tactics he said: "Annamalai has no proof in his allegations charged today. He is a congenital liar. Annamalai is involved in Aarudhra's finance organisation corruption. These are all his diversionary tactics."

Since CBI, ED and all other central agencies are under the Modi government he wondered " whether he( Annamalai) criticises Modi or Nirmala Sitaraman."Bharati also made fun of Him by saying that " It is good for DMK that he continues to remain as BJP's Tamil Nadu chief." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)