Chennai, July 17 (PTI) By blaming the Centre over supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses, the DMK regime wriggled out of its duty, the opposition AIADMK alleged on Saturday and demanded that the state government release a White Paper on the status of vaccination in Tamil Nadu.

Accusing the DMK regime of 'not properly' running the vaccination programme, AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami said the government had spoken about floating global tenders to procure vaccines.

Later, the government said it would take on lease a Central government vaccine manufacturing facility near here and make vaccines and then dwelt on procurement from markets, all of which were false assurances to the people, he alleged.

Palaniswami, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, said there is 'no proper planning' vis-a-vis aspects like the number of people to be vaccinated district wise, the number of persons with co-morbidities and those to be prioritised.

Pointing to huge crowds at vaccination centres and people having to face hassles and return without getting vaccines administered in view of unavailability, he said crowding could increase the virus spread.

"Without telling people who gather to get vaccinated the truth about the availability of the number of vaccine doses, the DMK government is escaping from its duty by easily blaming the Central government."

The government has been maintaining that Tamil Nadu has not been provided its due share of coronavirus vaccine doses proportionate to its population leading to acute shortage.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has demanded one crore vaccine doses as special allocation.

The AIADMK leader said the DMK government should shun "political grudge" and rather than blaming "others," an apparent reference to the BJP-led Centre, involve itself in guarding the people.

Demanding that the government release a white paper on the status of COVID-19 vaccination programme in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said the report should feature aspects like receipt of vaccine doses from the Centre over the past two months and the number of people who were vaccinated.

Also, the white paper must have information on the number of people awaiting their second dose, the pattern of distribution of vaccine doses to districts and those being prioritised to receive vaccines in camps, he said.

