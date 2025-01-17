Chennai, Jan 17 (PTI) The DMK legal wing will discuss several crucial issues, including the 'one nation, one election' initiative of the Central government, at it's third state conference here on January 18, the party said on Friday.

State Law Minister S Regupathy will hoist the party flag at the conference which will be held at St George's Anglo Indian School. Party general secretary and state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan will inaugurate. DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin would address the event later in the evening.

Also Read | Who Is Priya Saroj? From Age to Net Worth and Political Background, Know All About Samajwadi Party MP With Whom Rinku Singh Reportedly Got Engaged.

"There would be a panel discussion on the 'one nation, one election' initiative of the Centre. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, former CEC S Y Quraishi, and senior journalist N Ram will take part in it," the party said.

The conference would also discuss other issues, including "Dravidam and economic transformation."

Also Read | Bank Robbery Caught on Camera in Ullal: Armed Gang Loots Gold Worth INR 15 Crore From Kotekar Agricultural Cooperative Bank in Karnataka; Video Surfaces.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)