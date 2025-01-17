Mumbai, January 17: Indian cricketer Rinku Singh's alleged engagement to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj has been creating quite a stir, with many speculating about their relationship. However, while her father, Tufani Saroj, denied the reports, he did confirm that Rinku's family had sent a marriage proposal, which the Saroj family is seriously considering. While the news of engagement is fake, it has brought the spotlight on Priya Saroj’s background, both as an emerging political leader and as a public figure in her own right.

Priya Saroj rose to prominence after her victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where she defeated a BJP veteran to secure the Machhlishahr seat. With a social media following of over 1.26 lakh, Priya has also been vocal about issues such as unemployment and inflation, making her a force to reckon with in UP politics. While the rumours of the cricketer with the SP leader have been denied, let's know all about Priya Saroj’s political background, education, and net worth. Indian Cricket Team Star Rinku Singh Reportedly Gets Engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj.

Who Is Priya Saroj?

At just 25 years old, Priya Saroj has emerged as a dynamic force in Indian politics. A law graduate from Delhi University, she is a practising lawyer at the Supreme Court. Priya hails from a politically influential family; her father, Tufani Saroj, is a former Member of Parliament and the current MLA from Machhlishahr, Uttar Pradesh. Her political journey took a significant leap when she contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Machhlishahr as a candidate of the Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav.

Priya’s victory in the elections marked her as one of the youngest MPs in the country, and she has since been an active voice in the political landscape, championing the cause of youth empowerment and social justice. Rinku Singh Buys New House in Aligarh After Being Retained by KKR for INR 13 Crore Ahead of IPL 2025.

Priya Saroj's Net Worth

Priya Saroj declared her assets in the 2024 Lok Sabha election affidavit, with a net worth of approximately INR 11.25 lakh. This includes INR 75,000 in cash and over INR 10 lakh in bank deposits. Additionally, she owns gold worth more than INR 32,000. Despite being a relatively young politician, Priya’s financial standing reflects her modest lifestyle, and her focus remains on public service rather than personal wealth.

Priya Saroj’s rise in Indian politics, coupled with her legal career and active social work, positions her as a promising young leader in the Samajwadi Party. As she navigates the spotlight amidst the fake rumours of her engagement with Rinku Singh, her influence is growing rapidly in Uttar Pradesh and beyond.

