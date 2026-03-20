Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 20 (ANI): Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dinakaran on Friday refuted claims by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister about seat-sharing talks, saying he alone knows the constituencies the party is seeking.

Dinakaran also criticised the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for misappropriating funds and said the upcoming polls will be a contest between the AIADMK-led NDA and DMK alliances.

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Speaking to the reporters, Dinakaran said, "No one other than me knows which constituencies we are asking for in the seat-sharing discussions. It is only the media that is publishing various speculative reports. I am travelling to Delhi to meet the leaders of the National Democratic Alliance. The Chief Minister's claim that leaders from Tamil Nadu are going to Delhi to conduct negotiations is not true. As far as the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam is concerned, the leader of our alliance is Edappadi K Palaniswami. We are all part of the NDA, and I would like to convey this to the Chief Minister through you (the media).All alliance negotiations will conclude smoothly without any issues within the next four days."

Dinakaran further criticised the DMK government, accusing it of misappropriating funds, and said,"No matter how much funding comes from Delhi, you (DMK) misappropriate it, which is why the people of Tamil Nadu are eager to replace you (DMK government)." This election will actually be between the AIADMK-led NDA alliance and the DMK."

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His remarks followed a statement by Stalin, who criticised Edappadi K Palaniswami's recent visit to Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah for alliance discussions. In a letter to party workers, Stalin questioned the purpose of the trip and suggested that the opposition's focus lies outside the state.

He wrote,"The opposition's actions show that decisions are being made in Delhi. Are they there to secure funds for Tamil Nadu? To ensure stalled projects are completed? To protect state rights? No. Their focus is elsewhere. People understand this clearly... The people of Tamil Nadu will never allow domination from Delhi or those who act as its proxies. They know who stands for the state's rights and development," he said.

Stalin called on party workers to intensify preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections, asserting that the DMK and its alliance are positioned for victory. He said the election is a continuation of governance under what he described as the "Dravidian Model 2.0" and urged cadres to work without compromise.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10. (ANI)

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