New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) A DMK MP introduced a private member's bill in Rajya Sabha on Friday, seeking reservation for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes in the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and high court.

Introducing the bill in the Upper House, P Wilson said the judiciary is the "only place" where reservation has been "denied" since the Constitution came into force in 1950.

Wilson, also a well known lawyer, batted for social diversity in the judiciary as the House gave its nod to the introduction of the Constitution Amendment Bill.

A private member's bill is debated in Parliament but has never been passed except once.

However, members use their prerogative to introduce a private member's bill to highlight issues close to their hearts and stir a debate.

