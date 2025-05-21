New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): DMK Deputy General Secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, who will head one of the seven all-party delegations visiting key partner countries to present India's unified stand against terrorism, said it is imperative to counter misinformation and present the country's stance on terrorism.

"We lost 26 lives to terrorism, and we want to talk about what happened and what is happening in this country because of terrorism. We want to put a stop to that. The position of India has to be explained because there are a lot of people and vested interests which are trying to create different stories. So, the truth has to be told, and that is why delegations with leaders from different parties are being sent to many countries worldwide to explain what has happened and clarify our position about what has happened," Kanimozhi told ANI.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Bhojpur: 6-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death, Younger Brother Injured by Pet Dog in Bihar.

Underscoring the bipartisan unity on national security matters, she said, "The most important thing is that all of us stand together when it comes to the security and sovereignty of this country. I think there is no difference of opinion on that."

Adding further, she said, "India has already spoken about what has happened. There are no two stands. They have been very clear and openly spoken about how we were attacked, how we responded, and how we want to find a solution to this. So, we want to explain the same thing we have already said."

Also Read | IndiGo Flight 6E2142 Lands Safely in Srinagar With a Broken Nose After Mid-Air Turbulence; Flier Shares Chilling Video of Panic, Cries and Prayers.

The first of seven All-Party Parliamentary Delegations has embarked on a five-nation tour under Operation Sindoor in East and South East Asia. JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha's delegation includes representatives from major political parties, including the BJP, Congress, TMC, and CPI(M).

The delegation departed from New Delhi for Tokyo on Wednesday and will visit five countries: Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, who is leading another group, arrived at Delhi Airport. This delegation will visit the UAE, Liberia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sierra Leone.

This 8-member delegation also includes BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, BJP MP Atul Garg, BJD MP Sasmit Patra, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer and Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised India's commitment to "zero tolerance against terrorism," adding that this outreach would reaffirm the country's resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms.

Sharing a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Zero tolerance against terrorism! The first group of All Party Delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has departed for a 5-nation visit as part of India's diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor."

The post added, "The delegation will be visiting Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Singapore to affirm India's resolve on combating terrorism in all its forms."

JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and other members of the delegation, including BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Brij Lal, Congress veteran Salman Khurshid, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, and former Ambassador Mohan Kumar, have made it clear that they aim to reveal Pakistan's true face to the world.

In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven All-Party Delegations are visiting key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, this month.

The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)