New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which rules Tamil Nadu, received over Rs 308 crore in contributions in the 2021-22 fiscal, including Rs 306 crore through electoral bonds, according to its latest filing before the Election Commission.

According to the party's contribution report for 2021-22 put in the public domain by EC on Friday, the DMK received Rs 306 crore from electoral bonds purchased by corporates. It got another Rs 60 lakh from the corporate sector as donations.

The party received nearly Rs 1.55 crore from non-corporate donors.

The party said nearly Rs 5.84 lakh was received from volunteers and party functionaries through donations which were less than Rs 2,000.

Several DMK members of Parliament also contributed to the party's kitty.

