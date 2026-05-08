India News | DMK's Kanimozhi Thanks Akhilesh Yadav for Support Amid Tamil Nadu Political Shifts

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 8 (ANI): DMK MP Kanimozhi on Friday expressed her gratitude to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for his message of solidarity following recent shifts in the political landscape of Tamil Nadu after the recent assembly elections.

The interaction follows a post by Akhilesh Yadav featuring images with DMK and TMC leaders, where he reiterated that his party remains a reliable partner even in testing times.

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DMK MP Kanimozhi in a post on X said, "Thank you for the solidarity and support @yadavakhilesh."

Meanwhile, a day after Congress dumped DMK and decided to support Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) to form a government in Tamil Nadu, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked Congress and reiterated his commitment to the INDIA bloc in times of difficulty.

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His jibe came a day after Akhilesh Yadav met TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata after TMC's Bengal rout.

He shared the pictures himself along with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and DMK supremo MK Stalin on X and said, "We are not the ones who abandon each other in times of difficulty"

Congress has offered conditional support to the TVK's Vijay to form a government in Tamil Nadu and severed its ties with the DMK. Vijay's TVK has been working to garner support from other parties to form a government in Tamil Nadu since the verdict delivered a fractured mandate.

With the support of five Congress MLAs, the alliance stands at 112, still six short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly.

Meanwhile, the executive committee meeting of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), being held in Chennai, is currently underway amid ongoing discussions over government formation in Tamil Nadu.

Parallely, the Communist Party of India (CPI) is also working at the party office in Chennai. Both the Left Parties have two seats each in the State Assembly. Later in the day, both the left parties will meet with leaders of the VCK, where a final call will be taken on offering support to the TVK. The VCK also has two seats in the assembly. If the three parties offer support to Vijay, his front will easily cross the halfway mark of 117 seats.

On Thursday night, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Joint General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, accompanied by party leaders, met with the Communist Party of India leaders at the CPI office in Chennai on Thursday, to garner the support for making goverment in Tamil Nadu.

The series of meetings comes amid intense political deliberations following the hung verdict in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

TVK stunned the 'Dravidian' parties in the State, bringing to an end the DMK-AIADMK three- decade-old 'duopoly'. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)