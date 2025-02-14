New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) In a bid to promote both healthy living and environmental consciousness, the Delhi Metro has launched a unique initiative at five stations by installing "calorie counter" signages near escalators and stairs, encouraging commuters to make healthier lifestyle choices, a senior official said on Friday.

The officer further stated that these signages were recently pasted at five stations this month: Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk (on the Yellow Line), and Barakhamba Road, and Supreme Court (on the Blue Line).

The signages display the number of calories burned with every step taken, serving as a motivating reminder of the health benefits associated with taking the stairs.

These eye-catching signs are placed adjacent to the escalators and on the stairs to motivate commuters to choose the stairs instead.

The purpose of the calorie counter is to educate and inform commuters that by taking the stairs, they can burn calories, improve cardiovascular health, and reduce their carbon footprint, the officer further stated.

This initiative aligns with the "LIFE" (Lifestyle for Environment) concept promoted by the Ministry of Environment to encourage citizens to adopt environmentally friendly and healthy habits, the official said.

Through this, DMRC aims to encourage its commuters to adopt sustainable and healthy lifestyle choices, contributing to a better environment and improved overall well-being, the official added.

