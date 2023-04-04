New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Delhi Metro has asked the Centre and the city government for "further directions" on a Delhi High Court order that directed the two to help it pay dues of an arbitral award passed in favour of Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited, sources on Tuesday said.

The DMRC sought directions in a letter dated March 28 addressed to the secretary, Union Ministry of Urban and Housing Affairs, and chief secretary, Delhi government, in separate copies, they said.

Also Read | Dogecoin Currency Surges After Musk Changes Twitter Logo.

DMRC officials, when contacted, did not comment on the issue.

The Delhi High Court had on March 17 directed the Centre and the city government to attend to DMRC's request for extension of sovereign guarantees or subordinate debt to enable it to make payment of dues of an arbitral award passed in favour of DAMEPL, saying the governments cannot shirk from their liability to abide by judgements and decrees.

Also Read | Civil Aviation Ministry Disbursed Nearly Rs 30 Crore in FY 2022-23 Under PLI Scheme for Drones.

The high court's verdict had come on an execution petition filed by Reliance Infrastructure-owned DAMEPL against the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) over payment of dues of the arbitral award passed in its favour.

"As the period of two weeks given by the Hon'ble court is expiring on 31st March, 2023, Govt. of India is requested to issue further directions to the DMRC in the light of the Hon'ble High Court's order. Similar request is being made to the Govt. of NCT of Delhi," reads the DMRC letter.

The Delhi High Court was on March 29 informed that the Centre and the city government have filed appeals before the Supreme Court against its direction in the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)