Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday wrote a letter to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, demanding strict action against the perpetrators involved in "gang rape of more than 50 tribal women" in Sandeshkhali.

"The recent incidents of gang rape of more than 50 tribal women and land grabbing of tribals in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, are shameful. I am writing a letter to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Ms. @MamataOfficial, demanding strict action against the perpetrators involved in these incidents. I hope Mamata ji will take cognizance of this letter and do justice to the victims of West Bengal," the CM Sai said in a post on 'X'.

In the letter, the BJP leader said the Bengal where "women's empowerment movement originated," cannot tolerate atrocities against the marginalised sections of society.

"History bears witness that the women's empowerment movement originated in the province of Bengal. The land of Bengal, which is known for its cultural richness and has produced luminaries like Swami Vivekananda, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, cannot tolerate such atrocities against the marginalised sections of society. It is highly condemnable that such a situation is happening under your leadership. Putting the lives of tribals at risk and playing with their dignity and life and property due to mere appeasement and vote bank politics is unacceptable," he said.

"As the Chief Minister of West Bengal, I hope you will intervene strongly and issue instructions for immediate action to ensure that the perpetrators are punished severely. I urge you to take legal action against criminals like Shahjahan and Sirajuddin, along with their political patrons," he said.

"I hope that in the interest of humanity, you will rise above political considerations and take a decision in this matter," he said.

Sandeshkhali has been on the boil for a few days as a section of women are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali have accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexual assault". Shahjahan continues to evade arrest, with both state police and central agencies unable to trace him. (ANI)

