Chandigarh, February 27: In an unfortunate incident in Haryana, two staffers of a private firm died after their bikes collided head-on with each other in Gurgaon. Police officials said that the two bikers allegedly crashed into each other while trying to avoid hitting a stray dog in Karnki near the Nimoth police outpost. The shocking incident took place on Monday afternoon, February 26.

According to a report in the Times of India, the two riders died while the pillion riders suffered severe injuries and are undergoing treatment. After the incident came to light, the police registered a case and sent the bodies for postmortem. The accident occurred at around 1.30 pm on February 26. Gurugram Dog Attack: Woman, Two-Year-Old Nephew Attacked by Pitbull, Case Registered.

Kiran Pal, Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI), Nimoth police post, said that the accident took place when the two bike riders tried to avoid a stray dog that suddenly ran onto the road. This caused both the bike riders to lose control, hence resulting in a collision. The deceased have been identified as, Arjun (27) and Nadeem (19).

Cops said that Arjun was a private worker from Ghalib village, Uttar Pradesh, while Nadeem was a private employee from Karnki Kherla village near Sohna. Soon after they were alerted by the locals, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem. Haryana Shocker: Class 10 Student Shot at For Opposing Harassment of Mother and Sister by Goons, Investigation Launched.

An officer said that Arjun and Nadeem died on the spot with severe injuries. During a preliminary probe, police found that everyone involved in the accident, except Arjun was not wearing helmets. The police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

