Shimla, Nov 11 (PTI) For 30 years he has made tea for customers in his shop near a bus stop here, waking up at dawn and working late into the evening. Now, Sanjay Sood is testing the political waters as the BJP's candidate from Shimla Urban seat.

Will a reading of the tea leaves foretell victory? Sood would certainly hope so.

"I have worked hard," said Sood, who served as the BJP's Shimla district president in the past.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will retain power in Himachal Pradesh on the basis of development work carried out by the party in the state.

Shimla district comprises eight assembly seats -- Shimla (Urban), Shimla (Rural), Chaupal, Jubbal Kotkhai, Kasumpti, Rampur, Rohru and Theog.

Though Sood was busy campaigning for the past few weeks, he took time out to serve hot cuppas to many BJP leaders, including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who dropped by at his tea shop.

A total of seven candidates are in the fray including Harish Janartha of the Congress, Tikender Singh Panwar of the CPI(M) and Chaman Rakesh of the AAP.

During his poll campaign, Janartha had targeted the BJP over what he said were hollow claims of development.

"At most places, there are parking issues, there is a problem of traffic jams. Shimla is a tourist destination which sees heavy footfall every day, so traffic should be managed accordingly. There are issues related to water. When the Congress comes to power, we will formulate a plan which will be executed ward-wise," he had said.

Many small vendors hope that the new government will address their problems, which range from high garbage collection rates to the lack of employment during harsh winter period.

Dileep Gupta, who runs a grocery shop here, said the government should lower the garbage collection and power rates for small shopkeepers like him.

Amar Singh, a 'pani puri' vendor said, "As the harsh winter period is approaching, I will have to suspend work for about two months as very few customers turn up. The government should come up with a way to extend help to people like me during this period."

Elections to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 12 and the results will be out on December 8.

