Kotdwar, Dec 20 (PTI) A doctor was suspended on Tuesday for using "indecent language" against Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, and allegedly misbehaving with patients and their attendants in an "inebriated" state at a Community Health Centre in Satpuli, an official said.

Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar suspended the doctor named Shivkumar with immediate effect.

Shivkumar was the medical officer of Satpuli Community Health Centre (CHC).

Satpuli is located in Satpal Maharaj's constituency Chaubattakhal.

Shivkumar was found drunk when two people brought a patient from a nearby village for treatment to the CHC late on Monday night, the official said.

When they requested the doctor to treat the patient, he began the formalities to refer him to a higher centre.

He misbehaved with them and spoke abusively about Satpal Maharaj when they threatened to lodge a complaint against him with the cabinet minister who is also the local MLA.

They made a video of the episode and put it on the social media leading to his suspension.

