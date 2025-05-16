New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) After parents of DPS Dwarka students approached the Delhi High Court on Thursday, the Directorate of Education (DoE) instructed the school to immediately reinstate 32 students removed from the school rolls over a fee dispute.

In an order to the school, the DoE stated that the school's actions violated court directions, which prohibit fee hikes without the department's approval and any form of discrimination against students over fee-related issues.

The DoE directed the school to withdraw the earlier communication regarding the removal of students and take the affected ones back, ensuring that no child faces discrimination over fee-related issues.

According to the order, the school has been asked to submit a compliance report within three days.

There was no immediate reaction available from the school.

The department's committee inspected the school on May 13 and found several irregularities, including the removal of students without proper justification and the inappropriate act of sending students back home in school buses without the consent of their parents.

"No child should suffer because of the difference in payment of fee," the department said, adding that withholding admit cards or transfer certificates over non-payment of increased fees was not appropriate.

The DoE reminded the school of the High Court's April 16 order, which had directed that all students removed from the rolls over fee disputes must be readmitted and not subjected to coercion or discrimination.

Earlier today, over 100 parents approached the High Court seeking protection for their children amid the ongoing fee hike issue.

They also requested that the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor to take over the administration of the school.

According to the parents' plea, the school has used pressure and coercive tactics over the past few years to collect unapproved fees.

They claimed in their plea that the monthly fee was increased by Rs 7,000 earlier and was recently raised to Rs 9,000.

On April 16, the High Court reviewed an inspection report by an eight-member committee led by the District Magistrate (Southwest), highlighting several discriminatory practices against students.

The court directed the school not to confine students in the library, to allow them to attend classes, interact with peers, and access school facilities without restriction.

