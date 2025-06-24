India News | DoE Invites Online Transfer Applications from Teachers from June 21 to July 4

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has invited online transfer applications from teachers -- including postgraduate teachers, trained graduate teachers and assistant teachers -- between June 21 and July 4.

The DoE said that the transfer process will follow a defined priority order --? starting with teachers who have 40 per cent or more disability, followed by those with disabled dependents, teachers with serious medical conditions, and women seeking transfers due to marriage.

Also Read | Air India Flight AI130: 5 Passengers, 2 Crew Members Onboard on London-Mumbai Flight Fall Sick.

Surplus teachers and those seeking transfers through mutual consent will also be considered, it stated.

The department clarified that only those teachers who have completed two years at their current postings by July 4, will be eligible to apply.

Also Read | Bezos Wedding in Venice Draws Greenpeace Protest.

It also mentioned that teachers who have served for one year but are posted more than 20 kilometres away from the nearest school may also be considered.

Exceptions will apply in cases of medical grounds, post-marriage relocation after June 1, and disability (self or dependent), it said.

The DoE further stated that applicants must upload self-attested documents during the application process, as hard copies will not be accepted.

Any misinformation will attract disciplinary action under the Central Civil Services rules, it added.

Promoted postgraduate teachers (computer science) are required to apply, failing which they will face compulsory transfer. The process is not applicable to guest, vocational or contract teachers, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)