Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Tuesday orally directed the Special Investigation Team probing the Anna University sexual assault case, not to harass journalists over the leak of FIR in the matter.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan also directed the journalists to cooperate with the investigation.

Also Read | ‘JFK’s Forgotten Crisis’ Reveals Jawaharlal Nehru's 'Games' in Foreign Policy, PM Narendra Modi Tells Lok Sabha MPs (Watch Video).

The judge was passing orders on a batch of petitions filed by Chennai Press Club and three reporters whose cell phones were seized by the police under the guise of investigation.

Earlier, when the case came up for hearing, Advocate K Elangovan, appearing for Chennai Press Club, Advocates K Balu, Jyothimani, Vivekanandan and C Arun, appearing for the three reporters submitted that printing and publishing the identity of the victim was prohibited under law.

Also Read | PM Modi Prayagraj Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Arrive Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh on February 5, Take Holy Dip at Sangam Around 11 AM.

No print or visual media revealed the identity of the victim. However, the reporters were summoned. On receipt of the summons, they participated in the inquiry relating to the FIR leak case. But to their surprise, their cell phones were seized by the SIT, the advocates added.

They said the SIT gave a questionnaire to the journalists containing 56 questions. Most of the questions were related to private information and about their family. The reporters were summoned thrice and questioned. The SIT under the guise of investigation, harassed them.

The FIR was uploaded on the police' official website. When it was available in public domain, there was nothing wrong in downloading it. Anybody can download it. Moreover, the SIT has not conducted an inquiry with the officer who uploaded the FIR. Therefore, this court may restrain the SIT from harassing the journalists, the advocates added.

Government advocate Muhilan submitted that the reporters were not harassed by the SIT. As a part of investigation, they were summoned and inquired. If there were irrelevant and unnecessary questions, the SIT will delete it, he added.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the judge said he will pass a detailed order giving several directions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)