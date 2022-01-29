New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Amid the row over the delay in Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav's helicopter take off at the Delhi airport, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday took a dig at the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister saying that Yadav is not contesting assembly elections but cracking jokes adding that he does not understand his politics over technical things calling it an "outcry" of his defeat in upcoming polls.

"Samajwadi Party contesting elections or cracking jokes ahead of elections? I do not understand his politics on something that was technical. You'll say my helicopter flew 10 minutes late, then you'll also say my cycle was punctured and BJP did it. You'll also blame disruption in mobile network connection on BJP. This is an outcry over the results after the election. It is an outcry of defeat in the election and the depression of the feeling of defeat. Nothing more than that," said Naqvi.

Akhilesh Yadav had alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can do anything before the upcoming Assembly polls adding that his helicopter was stopped at Delhi airport "without any reason." However, the Delhi airport officials on Friday said that his helicopter for Muzaffarnagar was delayed due to high air traffic.

Yadav reached Delhi by commercial flight from Lucknow and had to travel by helicopter to attend a joint press conference with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Choudhary on his way to Muzaffarnagar from Delhi.

Ahead of polls, Yadav has promised a slew of things to the people of Uttar Pradesh if his party is voted to power including 300 units of free electricity and arrangements for farmers to purchase at MSP.

Reacting to this, Naqvi said, "You have been in power five years ago and had then also promised certain things. Why did people not bring you to power then? No one has succeeded in politics by doing such things."

Alleging that SP is a party of criminals and gangsters, the union minister said, "Now you are promising people to work in their welfare with the support of these criminals. Nobody will believe this. You are not coming to power for the first time."

Highlighting the works of the ruling BJP in the state, Naqvi said that his party has freed the state of corruption, criminals, and communalism.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

