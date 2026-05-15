OpenAI Codex Now Available on ChatGPT Mobile App, Allows Remote Management of Coding Workflows on iOS, Android

OpenAI has announced the official integration of Codex into its ChatGPT mobile app, allowing developers to manage complex coding workflows directly from their smartphones. The update, launched in preview for both iOS and Android, enables users to monitor live development environments, review terminal outputs, and approve autonomous actions while away from their desks. This move follows a series of rapid updates to the Codex ecosystem, including a new Chrome extension released earlier this month that allows the agent to operate within authenticated browser sessions to debug web applications and manage internal dashboards.

Mobile Integration and Remote Workflow Management

The new mobile functionality acts as a remote interface rather than a local execution environment. By syncing with a host machine where Codex is active, the ChatGPT app provides a real-time view of terminal outputs, file diffs, and project context. Users can now "approve" or "reject" specific code changes proposed by the agent, change underlying models, or start entirely new development threads from their phones. OpenAI has implemented a secure relay layer to ensure that sensitive credentials and local files remain protected during these remote sessions. Grok Build: Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Early Beta of Agentic CLI for Advanced Coding, App Development.

Codex Chrome Extension and Browser Autonomy

The mobile launch comes just a week after the release of the Codex Chrome extension on 7 May. Unlike traditional sandboxed browsers, this extension allows Codex to work within a user's signed-in browser state. This enables the agent to perform tasks that require authentication, such as triaging emails in Gmail, updating records in Salesforce, or conducting multi-tab research across internal wikis. The extension automatically groups tabs by task and requires explicit user permission before accessing new domains, maintaining a "human-in-the-loop" security model.

Competition With Anthropic’s Claude Code

OpenAI’s mobile push is seen as a direct response to Anthropic, which released a similar "Remote Control" feature for Claude Code in late February 2026. Both companies are currently vying for dominance in the "agentic" coding market, where AI tools do not just suggest code but actively execute it, run tests, and manage deployments. While Anthropic’s tool has gained significant traction among enterprise professionals for its long-running autonomous sessions, OpenAI is leveraging the massive existing user base of the ChatGPT app to provide a more unified mobile experience. AI Adoption Growth: Indian HR Leaders Expect Adoption of Agentic AI To Grow by 383% by 2027, Will Reduce Human Oversight Due to Autonomous Task Execution, Says Report.

Security and Compliance Considerations

As these tools gain the ability to operate autonomously in the background and across mobile devices, security remains a primary concern for engineering leads. OpenAI’s latest updates include specific features for HIPAA compliance and remote SSH access to cater to corporate environments. However, experts warn that "remote control" sessions, which often rely on secure URLs or relay layers, must be handled with the same discipline as traditional access credentials to prevent unauthorised access to local development machines.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).