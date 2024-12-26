New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Airtel, India's second largest telecom operator, on Thursday saw connectivity outages in several cities, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, but company sources maintained that the network disruption was confined to Ahmendabad where connectivity was down 30 minutes in the morning.

Downdetector website data and heatmap displayed outage reports from Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Surat, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, and complaints reportedly spiked around 11 am on Thursday, before subsiding over the next few hours.

Airtel did not offer any immediate comments.

According to sources in Airtel, however, there has been no outage anywhere in the country barring Ahmedabad city where there was network disruption for 30 minutes in the morning due to a fibre cut.

As per downdetector -- which typically reports an incident when the number of problem/complaints -- are significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day, nearly 42 per cent of complaints were about 'total blackout', and 32 per cent about 'no signal'.

