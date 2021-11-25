Muzaffarnagar, Nov 25 (PTI) A fast track court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife for dowry in 2016.

The man's father has been sentenced to 10 years in jail while his mother to three years in prison after the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sumit Panwar, found them guilty on Wednesday.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on the three convicts.

According to government lawyer Virendra Singh Nagar, the convict Raju killed his wife by slitting her throat and was helped by his parents, Sompal and Shashi, in carrying out the crime in Bhagwanpuri village here on November 11, 2016.

