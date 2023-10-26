New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government has submitted a detailed project report on its planned Neo Metro system in Dehradun, and the DPR is "under appraisal", a senior official in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said on Thursday.

This is being billed as the country's first Neo Metro which will start on two corridors in Dehradun.

Neo Metro is a rubber-tyre system and first of its kind, so all aspects have to be seen, Officer On Special Duty (Urban Transport), MoHUA, Jaideep said.

"They have submitted a DPR, it is under appraisal, being examined. Based on traffic projections and returns, and all aspects of the project, it will be processed. It proposes two corridors," he told PTI on the sidelines of a media interaction.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is hosting the 16th Urban Mobility India Conference and Exhibition in the national capital from October 27-29, and nearly all metros of India are participating in it, he told reporters.

Asked about the reported POD (provide on demand) service being planned for Haridwar by the Uttarakhand government, he said, "no proposal" has come to the ministry in this regard.

To a query, Jaideep told PTI that Nasik has also submitted a DPR on Neo Metro, and it is "under various stages of approval".

