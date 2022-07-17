By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): India on Sunday crossed a big milestone of administering two billion COVID vaccine doses, a year after it launched the world's largest vaccination drive against Coronavirus. The country has been trying to ramp up vaccination efforts amid global concerns over fresh COVID-19 waves.

Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog hailed the landmark achievement and lauded the efforts of the government and the people of the country in achieving this feat.

Speaking exclusively to ANI today, Dr Paul said, "I would like to say that this is a magnificent milestone for India and the world. It is magnificent to know that we have administered over 200 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to the people of India."

"And remember, we have achieved this using our own vaccines. It is a great moment for our great nation and the entire credit goes to the people of India and to the Prime Minister of our country," he said.

All adults will be administered free booster shots of coronavirus at all government centres for 75 days starting from today, July 15. The drive aims at boosting the uptake of precautionary doses.

Speaking on this, Dr Paul said, "Well this is again part and parcel of government's strategy to ensure that vaccination reaches every eligible individual in our nation. The government has been administering free precaution doses to eligible beneficiaries. Anyone can go and avail precaution doses at a government centre free of cost."

"The government has also reduced the time limit between second dose and booster dose from 9 months to 6 months. Those who are eligible for precaution dose can now do so for free. Please make sure that you and your families are protected. And by doing so, let's ensure a very strong shield for the nation to fight this battle against this virus, which is still lacking," he said.

Dr Paul urged the people of the country to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols laid down by the government.

"India has set a new record by completing the target of 200 crore vaccinations in just 18 months. Heartiest congratulations to all the countrymen on this achievement," health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said in a video address.

Even as India crosses a big milestone, the booster dose coverage has been a matter of concern. Only 8 per cent of the country's total population has got the third shot against Covid so far, the government said earlier this week. On Friday, a 75-day campaign for free booster shots at government centres was launched countrywide in a bid to encourage people.

The campaign also marks 75 years of India's independence, which the country completes next month.

On Saturday, the government had set up a digital clock, ticking backwards to determine the number of vaccination doses left to administer to reach the target as India inched closer to the achievement. (ANI)

