Aditya Srivastav Noida Viral Video: Gen Z Consultant Shares Brutal Reality of 9-to-6 Corporate Life

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A 21-year-old professional from Noida has sparked a widespread digital conversation after his candid reflection on the challenges of "adulting" and the reality of entry-level corporate life went viral. Aditya Srivastav, a Gen Z consultant who recently relocated to Noida for his first job, shared an Instagram video detailing his transition into the workforce - a post that has resonated with thousands of young professionals grappling with similar lifestyle shifts.

Six months into his first role, Srivastav's video moves beyond the typical "9-to-6" narrative, offering a stark look at how professional responsibilities and personal maintenance often collide. Noida: Man in Suit Steals INR 5 Lakh Jewellery Bag at Diamond Crown Banquet Hall During Engagement Ceremony, Video Goes Viral.

Aditya Srivastav's Video on First Job Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Srivastav (@adyxlife)

The Hidden Clock of Corporate Life

The core of Srivastav's message centres on how work effectively dictates the rhythm of a person's entire day, regardless of official office hours. He describes a cycle where the pressure begins long before reaching the desk. "Your day doesn’t start when you wake up," Srivastav says in the video. "It starts when you check the time and realise you’re already late." The video outlines how the combination of long commutes, household chores like cooking, and the general logistics of living alone can cause personal time to evaporate. He notes that the resulting fatigue is often less about physical labour and more about the psychological toll of a constant routine. "You’re not tired in your body," he explains, "you’re just mentally drained", he adds.

Reclaiming Time After 6 PM

The consultant also addressed the "mindset shift" required to maintain a sense of identity outside of a job title. Srivastav admitted that during his first few months, his energy was entirely consumed by his professional duties, leaving a vacuum in his personal life. His current approach focuses on consciously reclaiming time after work hours. He emphasised that without a deliberate effort to prioritise health, hobbies, or further education, the workday simply extends until sleep. "If you don’t consciously make space for your own life, it just… doesn’t happen," he observed, adding that he is now focused on building a fulfilling life after 6 PM.

The Rise of 'Quiet Quitting' and Work-Life Balance

Srivastav's viral moment comes amid a global shift in how Gen Z and Millennial workers view their relationship with employment. Trends like "Quiet Quitting" and the "Work-Life Balance" movement have gained momentum as younger employees push back against "hustle culture". In India, where metropolitan cities like Noida, Bengaluru, and Gurgaon often demand long hours and difficult commutes, Srivastav’s experience highlights a growing demand for a more sustainable approach to early-career development. Holi Turns Violent in Greater Noida: Guards, Residents Clash With Sticks in Shri Radha Sky Garden Society; 10 Arrested as Video Goes Viral.

The video continues to draw comments from users sharing their own "adulting" milestones, suggesting that the exhaustion Srivastav describes is a common denominator for the modern young professional.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 10:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).