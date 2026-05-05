Ananya Birla Met Gala 2026 Debut: Singer Wears Robert Wun Couture and Subodh Gupta Face Mask (View Post)

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Entrepreneur and musician Ananya Birla made a striking debut at the 2026 Met Gala on Monday, joining a growing contingent of Indian high-profile figures on the red carpet. Embracing this year's "Fashion is Art" dress code, Birla wore an avant-garde ensemble by designer Robert Wun, complemented by a significant piece of sculptural art. Karan Johar Debuts at Met Gala 2026: Filmmaker Honours Raja Ravi Varma in Custom Manish Malhotra Art Piece (View Post)

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Rhea Kapoor Styles Ananya Birla Look

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Birla’s outfit focused on a sharp, hourglass silhouette. The look featured a structured black blazer-style bodice with a cinched waist and a pronounced peplum. This flowed into a voluminous, floor-length pleated skirt made of high-shine fabric designed to capture the flashes of the red carpet. A notable detail was the crisp light-blue shirt peeking through the collar and cuffs, providing an androgynous contrast to the dramatic, monochrome couture.

Subodh Gupta Mask Steals Show

The most discussed element of Birla's appearance was a futuristic metallic face mask created by renowned Indian contemporary artist Subodh Gupta. The mask featured layered, industrial-inspired sculptural detailing that obscured the wearer's identity, effectively transforming the debutante into a piece of "wearable art." To balance the intensity of the mask and the Wun couture, Kapoor kept the accessories minimal, opting for statement diamond jewellery from Mehta & Sons blended with Birla’s personal pieces.

Ananya Birla Shines at Met Gala 2026

The 30-year-old’s appearance at the Met Gala follows her established career as a singer-songwriter and entrepreneur. The daughter of billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ananya has carved her own path as the first Indian artist to achieve a platinum-certified English single, with over 500 million global streams. Beyond her music, she is a vocal advocate for mental health, having co-founded Mpower with her mother, Neerja Birla. Her presence at the Gala aligns with her recent inclusion in Fortune’s Most Powerful Women and ET’s 40 Under 40 lists. Manish Malhotra at Met Gala 2026: Designer Honours Mumbai Artisans With Hand-Signed Couture Cape Look (View Post)

Ananya Birla Wins Industry Praise

Birla’s bold choice was met with immediate praise from the industry. Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar and international photographer Marco Bahler were among those who publicly lauded the creative direction of the look. By choosing a Subodh Gupta piece, Birla successfully bridged the gap between the Indian contemporary art world and global high fashion.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 10:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).