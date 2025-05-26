New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The Central government on Monday extended the tenure of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief Samir V Kamat by one more year, till May 2026.

This is his second extension in the post.

Also Read | Jabalpur Shocker: Lover Stabs Woman 7 Times in Front of Her Daughter at Bargi Dam After She Refuses His Marriage Proposal.

A distinguished scientist, Kamat was appointed as secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development (DDR&D) and the DRDO chairman on August 25, 2022.

He was given one-year extension on May 27 last year, which was to end this month.

Also Read | 'I Was Kept in Dark': Aishwarya Rai Slams Lalu Prasad Yadav-Rabri Devi After Tej Pratap Yadav's Expulsion From RJD (Watch Video).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension of Kamat's service as DDR&D secretary and DRDO chairman under Fundamental Rule 56 (d) for a further period of one year from June 1, 2025 till May 31, 2026, or until further orders, the Personnel Ministry said.

The rule allows the Central government to extend services of incumbents on select posts in public interest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)