Chandipur (Odisha) [India], March 14 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted two consecutive successful flight tests of Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile at the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on Tuesday.

According to an official release, The flight tests were carried out from a ground-based man-portable launcher against high-speed unmanned aerial targets, mimicking approaching and receding aircraft. The targets were successfully intercepted, meeting all mission objectives.

VSHORADS is a Man Portable Air Defence System (MANPAD) meant for neutralising low-altitude aerial threats at short ranges. It has been designed and developed indigenously by Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian Industry Partners.

The missile incorporates many novel technologies including Dual-band IIR Seeker, a miniaturised Reaction Control System and integrated avionics. The propulsion is provided by a dual-thrust solid motor.

Complimenting DRDO and industry partners, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the missile equipped with novel technologies will give a further technological boost to the Armed Forces.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat also congratulated the teams associated with the consecutive successful flight tests. (ANI)

