India News | DRDO Ready for Agni 6, Awaits Centre's Nod

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): On the development of the Agni-VI ballistic missile, DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat on Thursday said the programme depends on a government decision, adding that the agency is fully prepared to proceed when approval is granted.

Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 2.0, Kamat said, "It is the government's decision. We are ready whenever the government gives us the go-ahead."

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The Agni-VI is expected to be an advanced intercontinental ballistic missile with longer range and improved capabilities compared to existing systems in India's Agni series.

During the summit, DRDO Chairman had also noted that India's LR-AShM hypersonic glide missile programme has reached an advanced stage, with initial trials expected soon.

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Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit, Kamat said India is working on both hypersonic glide and hypersonic cruise missile systems, with the glide variant currently ahead in terms of development.

"With respect to the hypersonic, we are working on two programs, the Hypersonic Glide Missile and the Hypersonic Cruise Missile," he said.

He explained the difference between the two systems, saying. "The hypersonic cruise missile... has a scramjet engine and it is powered during its flight. The hypersonic glide missile...uses a booster to give it initial velocity and then it just glides without any powering."

Kamat indicated that the glide missile could be tested soon.

"The glide missile will come out first... we should be doing the first trials fairly soon and that is at a more advanced stage than the cruise missile," he added.

He also outlined the structure of a proposed conventional missile force, which is still under consideration.

According to him, the force would require a mix of systems for different ranges and tactical roles.

"So with respect to the conventional missile force, as the defence secretary mentioned, the structure has not yet been formed, but what I consider would be required in a conventional missile force would be ballistic missiles for short ranges, medium ranges, and ranges maybe up to 2000 kilometers," he said.

He stressed the need for a diverse arsenal. "So you would need ballistic missiles of these three types and you would also need cruise missiles, you would need hypersonic missiles... it would consist of a variety of missiles which give you the capability of striking at different ranges for tactical application," he added.On current preparedness, Kamat said short-range systems are nearing induction. "For short-range ballistic missiles, the Pralay which is now in the final stages of testing, that should be ready," he said.

He added that some existing systems could be adapted.

"Then we have some of our strategic missiles which can be converted to tactical usage for the medium range and the higher ranges," he said.

Earlier, during the ANI National Security Summit, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh stated that India is working towards developing a multi-layered conventional missile force spanning short, medium and long ranges. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)