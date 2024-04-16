Kochi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a man who arrived at the airport here for allegedly smuggling gold.

Official sources said, based on specific intelligence inputs, sleuths of DRI Cochin intercepted the passenger named Muhammed Shareef, a native of Koduvally, Kozhikode, who arrived from Sharjah on Air Arabia flight G9 426 at Cochin International Airport on Monday.

Also Read | 'Your Efforts Will Shape Nation's Future', PM Narendra Modi Wishes Successful Candidates of Civil Services Examination.

His personal search resulted in the recovery of 1,493 grams of smuggled gold in compound form concealed in his handbag.

Also Read | UPSC Results 2023: Aditya Srivastava's Family Overjoyed in Lucknow As He Secures All India Rank 1, Says ‘Our Dreams Are Fulfilled’ (Watch Video).

The sources further said 1,400 grams of 24k gold, worth Rs 1.02 crore, was extracted from the gold compound.

The accused will be produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court, Ernakulam, with a request for remand, they said.

Further investigation is ongoing in the matter, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)