New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Cocaine concealed in thermocol balls worth Rs 26.5 crores has been recovered at Delhi airport, said the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday.

DRI informed that based on a specific intelligence developed by the Delhi Zonal Unit of DRI, one courier consignment arriving at New Courier Terminal in New Delhi was put on hold and examined by the officers which resulted in the recovery of 1,922 gm of Cocaine having a street value of Rs 26.5 Crores (approx).

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Calcutta High Court Orders Deployment of Central Forces Throughout the State.

DRI said that the consignment had arrived in two boxes from Sao Paulo of Brazil, and was declared to contain a "Table Center (decorative object)".

Upon opening the said two boxes, they were found to contain two crystal glassware decorative bowls (one in each box) along with hundreds of thermocol balls to cushion the glassware against any damage, DRI said in its official statement.

Also Read | Anjali Singh Murder Case: Know How 23-Year-Old's Husband, Brother-In-Law Fell In Police Net After Woman’s Headless Body Was Identified Via Body Tattoos.

Upon careful examination, it was observed that some of the thermocol balls were slightly heavier (1-2 gms only) than the rest. Accordingly, after cutting open all the thermocol balls, 972 out of 10,000 balls (approx) were found to contain polyethylene balls of white-colored powder concealed inside them, the statement said.

The said white-colored powder inside the thermocol balls tested positive for Cocaine in the preliminary test. A total of about 1,922 gms of Cocaine valued at Rs 26.5 Crore (IMV), has been recovered and seized under NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is under progress, said DRI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)