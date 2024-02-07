Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Lucknow has rescued a total of 679 live baby turtles in two operations over 18 hours in Uttar Pradesh, a DRI official statement said.

The species of Gangetic turtles rescued are Indian Tent Turtle, Indian Roofed Turtle and Brown Roofed Turtle.

After initial seizure formalities, the perpetrators and vehicle along with the turtles were handed over to the UP forest department for further necessary action at their end and the safe release of the turtles in their natural habitat.

The operation comes in a series of other such crackdowns over the past months, as DRI continues its resolve to preserve the environment and combat illegal wildlife trafficking.

Some of the species rescued are specified as vulnerable/near threatened species under the IUCN Red List and Schedule I and II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Illegal trade, over-exploitation for meat and habitat degradation are major threats to the survival of these species. (ANI)

