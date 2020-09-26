Mangaluru, Sep 26 (PTI) Popular television anchor and actor Anushree on Saturday appeared before the police here for questioning in connection with allegations of drug use.

She was summoned for questioning on her reported links with Kishore Aman Shetty, dancer-choreographer, who is in judicial custody on charges of consumption and peddling of drugs.

Tarun, a close friend of Shetty, who has been arrested on the charge of drug consumption, had revealed to the police that Anushree had also attended Shetty's party, after which she was summoned to record her statement.

Police sources said Anushree presented herself before the police at 9 am and is being questioned at the Panambur police station on the outskirts of the city.

The state CCB police is investigating drug abuse among bigwigs, including those in the film industry, after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people from Bengaluru with a drug haul.

They were allegedly supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers.

