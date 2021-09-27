Jammu, Sept 27 (PTI) A drug peddler was arrested here on Monday night and over 2 kilograms of ganja was recovered from him, officials said.

A police team intercepted Biru Chandra at Satwari, they said.

A case was registered at police station Satwari, following which he was arrested, police said.

