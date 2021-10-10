Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): The drug peddler detained in the Mumbai cruise party raid case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from Santacruz area on October 8 night has been identified as Shivraj Ramdas, the agency informed on Sunday.

According to NCB officials, Ramdas had been for a long time supplying drugs to Arbaaz Merchant, an accused in the Mumbai cruise party raid case.

"It was Arbaaz who supplied cocaine, MD and charas for cruise drugs party," NCB officials said.

The agency further informed that Arbaaz was an old customer of the drug supplier.

Shivraj will be produced before the court today and will then be taken to remand, said the officials.

A team of NCB Mumbai intercepted one Nigerian national namely Okaro Ouzama along with an intermediate quantity of cocaine yesterday. This is the 20th arrest in the case according to Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB Mumbai.

The Nigerian national becomes the second foreign national to be arrested in the case from Goregaon. The NCB said that the arrested was a key person in the investigation of their case. (ANI)

