Chatra (Jharkhand), Jun 12 (PTI) A woman drug trafficker was arrested and 3.82 kg of brown sugar and 2.78 kg of opium, worth a total of Rs 10 crore, were seized from her possession in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Thursday.

Police also seized Rs 23.06 lakh in cash and other items from her residence in Kumhar Toli in Patthalgadda police station area, a police officer said.

Also Read | Vijay Rupani Dies in Air India Plane Crash: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Declared Dead as Ahmedabad-London Flight AI171 Crashes Shortly After Takeoff.

Chatra Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar Agarwal said that the police received a tip-off about the sale and purchase of narcotics at the residence of the accused, identified as Madhu Kumari.

"Based on the inputs, a team led by the Simaria sub-divisional police officer was formed. On Wednesday, the team raided Kumari's house and seized 3.82 kg of brown sugar, 2.78 kg of opium, 1.01 kg of white powder used in brown sugar production, four bottles of acetyl chloride chemical, an electronic weighing machine, and Rs 23.06 lakh in cash," Agarwal told reporters.

Also Read | Delhi Train Derailment: Electric Multiple Unit Train Derails Near Shivaji Bridge in New Delhi, No Casualty Reported.

The SP said that the estimated market value of the seized narcotics -- brown sugar and opium -- is approximately Rs 10 crore.

Agarwal further stated that a case has been registered against Kumari at Patthalgadda police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)