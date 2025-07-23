New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) In a strategic move to revamp its public image and highlight its efforts for sustainable urban mobility, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is planning to engage a professional videography agency to produce content.

The collaboration aims to produce high-quality visual content that not only documents but also visually transforms the portrayal of DTC's key public service initiatives, officials said.

The public transporter is currently implementing a series of flagship projects across the National Capital Region, including the introduction of smart cards for women travellers, deployment of zero-emission electric buses, use of electronic ticketing machines (ETMs), and modernisation of bus depots and terminals.

According to officials, the selected agency will be responsible for end-to-end production of 10 professionally edited videos in various formats and durations -- 30 seconds, two minutes and five minutes -- suitable for digital, social media, and public communication platforms.

The scope of work includes conceptualisation, HD and drone video shoots, background music, professional voiceovers in Hindi and English, infographics, motion graphics, subtitles and final editing. The agency will also ensure delivery in both high-definition and compressed formats.

The selected agency will create interactive, high-resolution, and fully integrated videos of projects of DTC being carried out in various depots, terminals and offices of DTC.

“These videos will help us effectively communicate the progress and impact of our projects to the public, stakeholders and policy-makers. Some of these videos will also be shared on social media,” a senior DTC official said.

The content will focus on the transformation of Delhi's public transport system, highlighting efforts towards commuter convenience and environmental sustainability, the official added.

This step is the latest in the series of initiatives being taken by the public transporter to undergo an image makeover. The CAG reports tabled by the government in March this year showed that the DTC's liabilities rose from Rs 28,263 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 65,274 crore in 2021-22.

DTC is also looking to hire a digital marketing agency to maximise its revenues.

The public transporter is currently operating 44 depots in Delhi and one in Noida. DTC has an active fleet of 3,266 buses, including 1950 electric ones.

