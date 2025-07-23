Mumbai, July 23: Today, July 23, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall warning and weather forecast for several districts of Maharashtra. The red and orange alerts have been issued for multiple districts, including Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, for Thursday, July 24, 2025. The weather agency has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and the Ghats of Nasik, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday.

In its weekly weather forecast until Sunday, July 27, IMD has issued a red alert for districts such as Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. The weather agency forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places, with extremely heavy rain in isolated places in these districts on July 24. Additionally, a red alert has also been issued for the Ghats of Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara. Mumbai Weather Forecast Today, Rain Predictions: Light to Moderate Showers Likely in City on July 23, IMD Issues Orange Alert.

Check Full List of Districts With Red and Orange Alert for Thursday, July 24

Red and Orange alerts issued for multiple districts of Maharashtra. (Photo credits: IMD)

IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places, with extremely heavy rain in isolated places on Thursday. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said that the Konkan region and ghat areas in Maharashtra will receive heavy downpour due to the low-pressure area being formed in the Bay of Bengal. Besides the Orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar for Thursday, July 24, IMD has also issued a yellow alert for these districts on Friday, July 25, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The weather agency has also extended the red alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri till Friday, July 25. Besides red and orange alerts, IMD has also issued green alerts for several districts of Maharashtra on Thursday, July 24. These include Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Pune and Satara, among others, predicting light to moderate rainfall in these areas. Weather Forecast Today, July 23: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

It must be noted that a red alert means "take action" warning, while orange and yellow alerts imply "be prepared to take action" and "be aware" warnings, respectively.

