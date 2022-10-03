New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Delhi University on Monday launched six new courses, including Master of Business Administration, in the School of Open Learning (SoL) with an aim to provide job-oriented programs.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the SoL has completed 60 years, however, no new course has been announced in a very long time.

Also Read | Gas Price Hike: CNG Prices Likely To Be Hiked by Rs 8-12 per Kg, Piped Gas Rate May Go Up by Rs 6 per Unit, Say Analysts.

"We are launching six new courses in SOL. The first course in Master of Business Administration. The second is Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Arts-Economics (Hons), Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences, Masters of Library and Information Sciences," said Singh.

These courses have been launched after the due approval from the Distance Education Bureau and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and also for MBA, said Director of Campus of Open Learning Payal Mago.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Man Found Dead in Jalgaon With Slit Throat, Injury Marks on Forehead; Case Registered.

Apprising further about the courses, Mago said these courses have been launched to offer job-oriented courses to students.

"These are very important courses--BBA, MBA, which is a very prestigious course of DU, Bachelor of Management Studies. There are management courses and job-oriented courses. A lot of students are unable to get admission into Economic courses in regular mode. This is also a flagship course of Delhi University," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)