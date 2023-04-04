New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Delhi University is paving the way to give professors and senior professors an extension of five years following retirement to promote research culture and re-employ research oriented academicians, a senior varsity official said on Tuesday.

At present, the retirement age of the faculty is 65 years and no extension was given to teachers.

The university has prepared a set of guidelines for the re-employment of "research-oriented academicians".

The official, however, stated that the guidelines will only apply to professors teaching at the varsity departments, centres, schools, and institutions, and are not applicable to colleges of the university.

The re-employed professors will hold the positions on a contract basis, he said.

The 14-point guidelines, prepared by a committee, will be presented during the upcoming meeting of the Executive Council (the highest decision-making body of the university) on April 10 for approval.

"The retirement age of academicians at the university is 65 years. However, the university wishes to bring provisions to give an extension of five years for professors. We are hopeful that the guidelines will be approved in the next meeting. This step will help in promoting a research culture and for the re-employment of research-oriented academicians," the official said.

According to the guidelines, the application for the same should be submitted before the date of superannuation of the teacher. The application will be then placed before the screening committee for further processes.

The screening committee will have a chairperson nominated by the vice chancellor. Besides the chairperson, the panel will also have chairperson of the research council; Dean of Research; Dean of the faculty concerned; Dean of Academic Affairs; Head of the Department concerned, and Joint Registrar, as members.

The re-employed professor will not hold any administrative position and the financial power will be limited to him, the guidelines stated.

"The re-employment of a professor/senior professor shall be subject to the University's clearance with respect to her/his conduct as a teacher, her/his disciplinary record as well as financial prudence," the guidelines read.

"No teacher shall continue to remain in such re-employment after attaining the age of 70 years. The re-employed professor/senior professor shall be given an office in the department and if required shall share the laboratory with another faculty," they added.

The re-employment will also be subject to the university's clearance concerning his conduct as a teacher, his disciplinary record as well as financial prudence, mentioned the guidelines.

Meanwhile, a section of teachers has opposed these guidelines, saying it would give rise to favouritism culture.

"Moreover, they (the university) are trying to build a hierarchy system within the university guideline that would not be applicable for college teachers," Rajesh Jha, a former Delhi University Executive Council member, said.

