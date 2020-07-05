New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Network problems, incorrect question papers and difficulty in logging in -- these were some of the issues that Delhi University students faced on the first day of a mock online exam.

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) alleged that its members were inundated with panic mails from students.

When many students tried accessing the site, they got messages like wrong email ID even though it was the same id used in the form they filled up and earlier received communication from the university, the DUTA said.

Some other students didn't get the one-time password (OTP) to access the site, it added. Many students who managed to access the site found that of the 37 question papers slotted, not even a single question paper belongs to their course, they said.

"For example, there was no question paper for Economics (Honours) students. The only economics papers available were for Annual System," the DUTA said.

Students also took to Twitter to share the issues faced by them using the hashtag #DUAgainstOnlineExams.

"Being a student of B.Com (H) why is the mock test showing me questions of other courses?" a student tweeted.

DU professor Abha Dev Habib also tweeted, "Mock OBE, Day 1: Nonstop panic messages from students, duta email account is full (and so is email accounts of the Dean and VC). Student just reported: site has crashed!! @DrRPNishank @ugc_india You share the responsibility for the mess! #DUagainstOnlineExams #ScrapOBE."

The mock exams will continue till July 8 while the online open book exams will commence from July 10. Students and teachers have been opposed to the online open book exams.

Calls and messages to Dean (Examinations) Vinay Gupta remained unanswered.

